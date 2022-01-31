Reviewing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Avinger alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 695.62%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 108.74%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 3.09 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.18 BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.29 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -29.54

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Avinger on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.