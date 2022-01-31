Reviewing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BHP Group and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Group currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.29%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk and Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A -10.59% -10.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and New Age Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.55 $11.30 billion N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Summary

BHP Group beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

