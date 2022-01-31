Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Up 139.3% in January

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the December 31st total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Retail Value by 5,982.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 637,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Value by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 559,132 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Retail Value by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 233,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Value by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:RVI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,246. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

