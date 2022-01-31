ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ResMed were worth $35,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $216.12 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.