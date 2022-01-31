ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $12,798.50 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 7,150 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $12,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

