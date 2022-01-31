Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):

1/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/20/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King Digital’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues is a concern. Delayed launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is expected to hurt growth prospects. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Continued investment in the digital market is likely to hurt Activision’s profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and the top line. Growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is anticipated to drive the top line growth.”

1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

1/13/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.94. 513,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,760. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

