Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):
- 1/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/20/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King Digital’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues is a concern. Delayed launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is expected to hurt growth prospects. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Continued investment in the digital market is likely to hurt Activision’s profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and the top line. Growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is anticipated to drive the top line growth.”
- 1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.
- 1/18/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.
- 1/13/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/12/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.94. 513,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,760. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
