Research Analysts Set Expectations for Meta Platforms Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $25.27 per share for the year.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Shares of FB opened at $301.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

