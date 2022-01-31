Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.49 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

