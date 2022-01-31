Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNWF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 2,836,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,347. Renewal Fuels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Renewal Fuels Company Profile

Renewal Fuels, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of biodiesel processing equipment and accessories. The company was founded on March 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

