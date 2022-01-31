Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RNWF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 2,836,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,347. Renewal Fuels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Renewal Fuels Company Profile
