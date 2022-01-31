Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,100 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.8 days.

RNECF opened at $10.67 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

