RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

RNR stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

