Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,642 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2,128.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

