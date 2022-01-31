Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

