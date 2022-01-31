RED Price Reaches $0.0040 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $522,406.02 and approximately $16,202.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00285795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

