Raymond James Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Methanex stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

