Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

RJF stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

