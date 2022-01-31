Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,094 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.