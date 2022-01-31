Raymond James & Associates Invests $193,000 in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $6.81 on Monday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

