Raymond James & Associates Has $146,000 Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.