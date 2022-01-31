Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 22,303 The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

