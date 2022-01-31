Rally (RLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $545.90 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Rally has a total market cap of $545.90 million and $4.82 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,443,249 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

