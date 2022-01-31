RAI Finance Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.82 million and approximately $911,758.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

