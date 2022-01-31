Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 11.1% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $29,068.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.71 or 0.06828785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00283597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.19 or 0.00753071 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00065803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00382932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00240424 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,852,965 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

