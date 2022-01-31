Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

