Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,244,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,753,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

