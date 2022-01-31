Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

