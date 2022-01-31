Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

