Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.