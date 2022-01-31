Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.18 and its 200-day moving average is $454.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

