Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.29.

CIA stock opened at C$5.60 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.04.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

