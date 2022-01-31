Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

NYSE:PXD opened at $215.37 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

