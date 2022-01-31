Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reduced by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of AJG opened at $154.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

