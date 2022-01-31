Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.26.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,714 shares of company stock worth $2,877,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

