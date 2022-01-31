Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $627.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.72 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.