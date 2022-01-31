Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Lowered by Wedbush

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

