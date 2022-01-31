Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Truist Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

