Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for ServiceNow, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $765.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

