Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lifted by Analyst

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upland Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Upland Software by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3,899.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Upland Software by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.