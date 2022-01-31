Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Honest in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honest’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Honest alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

HNST opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. Honest has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.