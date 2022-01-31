Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Cut by Analyst

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.87 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

