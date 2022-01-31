Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

