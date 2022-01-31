Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $171.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

