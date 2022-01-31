Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $248.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.52. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

