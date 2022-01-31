Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $98.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

