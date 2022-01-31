Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,750 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after acquiring an additional 382,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 293,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE NI opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

