Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.69 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

NYSE RE opened at $280.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

