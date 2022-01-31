Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $70.84 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.