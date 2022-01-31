Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.