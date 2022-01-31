Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 175,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.