Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 37,165 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,165 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

